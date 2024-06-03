Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.66 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $67.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00051103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.43029 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10119763 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $59,303,274.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

