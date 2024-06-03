Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 158,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,952. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
