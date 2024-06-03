Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $156.94 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00006226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $156.94 million and approximately $12,904.84 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.33270209 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,310.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

