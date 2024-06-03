Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 27,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
