Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 27,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.86. 2,836,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $581.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

