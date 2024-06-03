Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.