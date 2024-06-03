Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDU traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.49. 1,014,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,615. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

