Holderness Investments Co. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for about 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Holderness Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $62,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $773,950 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 399,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,847. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $117.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

