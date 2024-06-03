Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

