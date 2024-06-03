Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. 4,810,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,908. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

