Holderness Investments Co. Sells 414 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,266,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.89. 1,240,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.10.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,989,958. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

