Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

