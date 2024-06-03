HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HPQ opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,756 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 273.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HP by 90.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,026,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

