HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 4.8 %

HPQ stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

