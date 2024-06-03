Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 597 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LMT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $467.60. The stock had a trading volume of 780,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,093. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

