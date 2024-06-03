Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.