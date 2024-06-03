Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.61. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Humacyte by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Humacyte by 122.5% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

