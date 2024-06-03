Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Hycroft Mining news, CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $29,264.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,319 shares of company stock valued at $53,387. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hycroft Mining at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 221,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,552. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

