Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 11,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 887,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Hyliion Stock Performance
Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 644,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,381. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hyliion
Hyliion Company Profile
