Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 11,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 887,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 644,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,381. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Hyliion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

