IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IBEX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 17,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,633. The company has a market cap of $270.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. IBEX has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

