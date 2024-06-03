ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $373.00 at TD Cowen

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICLR. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.56.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $324.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.49. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $204.38 and a 1-year high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

