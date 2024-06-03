iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Update

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCoreConnect

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCoreConnect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCoreConnect in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iCoreConnect by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

iCoreConnect Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ICCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. iCoreConnect has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect ( NASDAQ:ICCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Further Reading

