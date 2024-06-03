IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMAC Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BACK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.93. 9,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,735. IMAC has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

