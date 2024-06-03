Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Immuneering Price Performance

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 131,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.59. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,291.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 57,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,700.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,291.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Report on Immuneering

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.