Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Immuneering Price Performance
NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 131,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.59. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $11.92.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Immuneering
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
View Our Latest Report on Immuneering
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.