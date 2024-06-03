Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $50.13. 48,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,287. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

