Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innate Pharma stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.24% of Innate Pharma worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

