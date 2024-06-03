Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.42. 10,118,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,775,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

