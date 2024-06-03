Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $21.38

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.38, but opened at $22.60. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 372,720 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

