Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.95. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 114,463 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

