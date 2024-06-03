Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Reduced by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. 141,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

