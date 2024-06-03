Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 86,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 7,496 call options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,212. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.