iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 301.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $57.30. 2,153,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,438. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.