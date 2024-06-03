iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,292. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

