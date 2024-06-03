iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 151,771 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. 1,445,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,093. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

