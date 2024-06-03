iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,497,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 757,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 921,570 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,431,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,341,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.