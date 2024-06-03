iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,497,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 757,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.43.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
