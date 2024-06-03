iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 14,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

