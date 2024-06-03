iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,728 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

