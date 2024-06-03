iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.64

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 1349392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

