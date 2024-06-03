Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Stake Lowered by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 146,922 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOF remained flat at $7.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

