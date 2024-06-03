JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 4.2%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

JD Bancshares Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

