JMP Securities Boosts AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target to $7.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

