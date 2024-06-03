John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $1,947,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 43,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,459. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

