Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 426 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,915,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 352,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 323,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $814.18. 1,453,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $510.57 and a one year high of $827.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

