Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $12.47 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 163.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 29.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.