Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. 644,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

