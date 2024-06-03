Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 9,285 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.87. 3,483,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

