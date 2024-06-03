JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $205.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.84. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

