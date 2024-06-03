JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.40. The firm has a market cap of $574.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

