KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427,606 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $156,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,855. The firm has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

