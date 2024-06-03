Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 559,282 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,644,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,003,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,417,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,509,669 shares of company stock worth $21,262,060 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

