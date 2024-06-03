Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of AvidXchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AvidXchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

AVDX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 1,277,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.01.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,610 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

